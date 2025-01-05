Mateta happy helping Palace for Chelsea draw: I'll fight for us

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was pleased after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Mateta struck late to earn Palace a point.

He told Palace TV: “It was a hard game against a good team, Chelsea.

“They scored early in the game but we kept going and we kept believing, and we scored in the end.

“I work hard for the team, for my friends, my team-mates, and I just want to win. If I have to fight, I will.

“I kept working hard. The team needed me, because we go through a tough period. And if I have to work harder and if they need me, yes, I will work for my team.

“When I scored, I believed to score another goal. I don't know, I was pushing, pressing, I was encouraging everyone. We didn't score (a second), but it's OK.”