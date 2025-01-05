Tribal Football
Chelsea winger Sancho: Palace draw very annoying

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

A late goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta canceled out Chelsea's opener scored by Cole Palmer on Saturday.

Sancho said afterwards: "It's very annoying not to get the three points. You have to take your chances and if you don't, it's never over.

"To concede that goal, right at the end, is very frustrating. I'm very happy to improve my football. I've felt good since day one here and the staff and players have welcomed me.

"I just have to show 100% on the pitch. There's still a long way to go this season. Today was a frustrating day, but we move on and learn from it."

