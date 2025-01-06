Chelsea boss Maresca admits new signing needed

Chelsea are said to be in the market for a defender in the January transfer window.

The Blues are eager to shore up their backline after news about Wesley Fofana’s absence.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manager Enzo Maresca admits the centre half may be out for anywhere from a month to the rest of the season.

The Blues had to use youngster Josh Acheampong at center half due to injury problems.

“Even if we don’t decide to buy players or sell players because Josh has shown he is good, we already knew Josh was good enough," Maresca stated after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

"Probably with Wes and Benoit (Badiashile) injuries, we will see if something is going to happen (in the transfer market)."