Tribal Football
Most Read
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney
Liverpool clash with Man Utd in danger of being called off
Fulham boss Silva wary of Ipswich's young attacking duo

Chelsea boss Maresca admits new signing needed

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea boss Maresca admits new signing needed
Chelsea boss Maresca admits new signing neededAction Plus
Chelsea are said to be in the market for a defender in the January transfer window.

The Blues are eager to shore up their backline after news about Wesley Fofana’s absence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manager Enzo Maresca admits the centre half may be out for anywhere from a month to the rest of the season.

The Blues had to use youngster Josh Acheampong at center half due to injury problems.

“Even if we don’t decide to buy players or sell players because Josh has shown he is good, we already knew Josh was good enough," Maresca stated after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. 

"Probably with Wes and Benoit (Badiashile) injuries, we will see if something is going to happen (in the transfer market)."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAcheampong JoshFofana WesleyChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Torino on brink of signing Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Chelsea boss Maresca happy with Acheampong debut in Palace draw
Acheampong proud of new Chelsea contract: I want to be a legend here