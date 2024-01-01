Chelsea winger Madueke: We're a young team and we're all growing together

Tribal Football
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is looking forward to next season.

Madueke was delighted with his end of season form last term, as he helped Chelsea clinch European qualification.

He told chelseafc.com: "I was just playing a lot more, so it's easier to stay in a rhythm.

"I feel like I've improved certain aspects of my game, in terms of the defensive side, and in hand with that it's just helped the offensive side of my game.

"I wanted to finish the season as strongly as possible and now just start next season fit. I really think the rest will take care of itself."

Madueke added: "I feel like our team unity is at an all-time high. We’ve definitely been through a lot, but there were definitely good moments throughout the season, and there were examples where in some moments we probably could have done a bit better.

"But I feel like that comes with a young team and growing together. There’s also an understanding that if we're going to win together, we're going to lose together. We need each other, for real. Right now it's an all-time high and I hope it continues just like that."

