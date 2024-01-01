Chelsea willing to put players on table in talks for Crystal Palace whiz Olise

Chelsea are willing to put players on the table in talks with Crystal Palace for Michael Olise.

The Sun says Chelsea chiefs are determined to burn off all competition to land the France U21 international.

Chelsea were prepared to meet Olise's buyout clause, but the issue is it can only be triggered by a Champions League club.

As such, to sweeten the deal, Chelsea are willing to include Trevoh Chalobah and Noni Madueke in their offer for the midfielder.

Interestingly, Olise is a former Blues academy player and younger brother Richard is a Chelsea trainee.

Palace now rate Olise in the £60m range.