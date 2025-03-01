Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd are lining up a summer move for Napoli's Osimhen in Hojlund swap deal
Man Utd boss Amorim: I've been embarrassed
Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki defends brother Nico: Everyone expected him to accept Barcelona offer
Man Utd defeat Arsenal in FAYC quarterfinal

Chelsea whiz Rabbaj rejects England for Morocco

Paul Vegas
Chelsea whiz Rabbaj rejects England for Morocco
Chelsea whiz Rabbaj rejects England for MoroccoTribalfootball
Chelsea whiz Ibrahim Rabbaj has committed his international future to Morocco.

The 16 year-old was born in London to Moroccan parents and has played for England at youth level.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has now committed to the country of his parents.

Rabbaj said on Morocco's Radio Mars: "I played for England, but now I want to play for Morocco.

"Inshallah, I will participate in the U17 African Cup (next March), we will win and make our country proud.

"I want to score and be decisive, show my game and win the CAN." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueRabbaj IbrahimChelsea
Related Articles
DONE DEAL? Chelsea reach Corinthians agreement for teen Denner
Chelsea co-owner Boehly rejects Eghbali rift claims: English press exaggerate a lot
Arsenal, Chelsea keeping tabs on Sesko situation at RB Leipzig