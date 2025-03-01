Chelsea whiz Rabbaj rejects England for Morocco

Chelsea whiz Ibrahim Rabbaj has committed his international future to Morocco.

The 16 year-old was born in London to Moroccan parents and has played for England at youth level.

However, he has now committed to the country of his parents.

Rabbaj said on Morocco's Radio Mars: "I played for England, but now I want to play for Morocco.

"Inshallah, I will participate in the U17 African Cup (next March), we will win and make our country proud.

"I want to score and be decisive, show my game and win the CAN."