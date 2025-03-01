Tribal Football
Chelsea co-owner Boehly rejects Eghbali rift claims: English press exaggerate a lot

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has rejected claims of a rift with Clearlake boss Behdad Eghbali.

Boehly insists talk of a feud with his fellow Blues owner has been exaggerated by the English press.

He said at the FT's Business of Football Summit: "One thing I've learned about the British press is that they exaggerate a lot and omit things. I'm not going to comment.

"We have agreed on a strategy and a way forward. More things are being done about the future, and I'm not looking in the rearview mirror."

However, Boehly would not deny that the ownership structure will change in the future.

