DONE DEAL? Chelsea reach Corinthians agreement for teen Denner

Chelsea have clinched a deal for Corinthians prospect Denner.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms reports from Brazil that the Blues have signed a deal with Corinthians for the 17-year-old Denner.

Advertisement Advertisement

The left-back will leave for a fee rising to €15m including bonuses. Corinthians will also earn money from a future resale. Denner will sign a seven-year contract with Chelsea and join the London club in 2026.

Denner is still a completely unknown quantity at senior level. The talented defender plays for Corinthians' U20 team.

At the beginning of February, Denner was called up to the Brazilian U17 national team for the first time.