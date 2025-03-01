Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd are lining up a summer move for Napoli's Osimhen in Hojlund swap deal
Man Utd boss Amorim: I've been embarrassed
Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki defends brother Nico: Everyone expected him to accept Barcelona offer
Guler makes fresh transfer call at Real Madrid

DONE DEAL? Chelsea reach Corinthians agreement for teen Denner

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL? Chelsea reach Corinthians agreement for teen Denner
DONE DEAL? Chelsea reach Corinthians agreement for teen DennerAction Plus
Chelsea have clinched a deal for Corinthians prospect Denner.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms reports from Brazil that the Blues have signed a deal with Corinthians for the 17-year-old Denner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The left-back will leave for a fee rising to €15m including bonuses. Corinthians will also earn money from a future resale. Denner will sign a seven-year contract with Chelsea and join the London club in 2026.

Denner is still a completely unknown quantity at senior level. The talented defender  plays for Corinthians' U20 team.

At the beginning of February, Denner was called up to the Brazilian U17 national team for the first time.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCorinthiansChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal, Chelsea keeping tabs on Sesko situation at RB Leipzig
Chelsea make goalkeeper decision for summer market
Chelsea tracking River Plate prospect Subiabre