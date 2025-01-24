Chelsea weigh up bid for Hellas Verona midfielder Belahyana

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is considering a move for Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyana.

They are assessing Belahyana as a potential replacement for Cesare Casadei. 

Belahyane, who joined Verona from Nice in January 2024, has made 20 appearances this season and provided two assists. 

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are pushing to complete a deal this month, which may cost around £12.7 million. 

The Blues have identified the 20-year-old as a low-cost addition to the squad, with Casadei in talks over a move back to Italy. 

Torino and Lazio have both made offers for Casadei, although they have fallen short of Chelsea's £20m valuation

