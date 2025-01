Juventus reach terms with Chelsea for Veiga

Juventus have struck terms with Chelsea for Renato Veiga.

The Portugal international is set to join Juve on-loan to June with no option to buy.

Instead, Juve will pay a €5m loan fee to take on Veiga for the remainder of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Veiga remains a required player for Chelsea management.

The Blues want Veiga involved for the summer's Club World Cup tournament in the US.