Chelsea launch move for Juventus midfielder Luiz

Chelsea are making a move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Chelsea have kicked off their pursuit of Luiz.

The London giants hope to take the midfielder on-loan from Juventus for the rest of the season.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, in turn, is showing interest in Chelsea defender Renato Veiga.

There could be a possible swap deal, where Juventus borrows Veiga and loans out Luiz for the remainder of the campaign.