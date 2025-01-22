Chelsea launch move for Juventus midfielder Luiz
Chelsea are making a move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.
La Gazzetta dello Sport says Chelsea have kicked off their pursuit of Luiz.
The London giants hope to take the midfielder on-loan from Juventus for the rest of the season.
Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, in turn, is showing interest in Chelsea defender Renato Veiga.
There could be a possible swap deal, where Juventus borrows Veiga and loans out Luiz for the remainder of the campaign.