Tribal Football
Most Read
Kerkez makes Bournemouth transfer decision
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Amorim smashes TV in furious dressing room rant after Man Utd's defeat to Brighton
Former Man Utd forward Greenwood switches his international allegiance

Chelsea launch move for Juventus midfielder Luiz

Paul Vegas
Chelsea launch move for Juventus midfielder Luiz
Chelsea launch move for Juventus midfielder LuizAction Plus
Chelsea are making a move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Chelsea have kicked off their pursuit of Luiz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The London giants hope to take the midfielder on-loan from Juventus for the rest of the season.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, in turn, is showing interest in Chelsea defender Renato Veiga.

There could be a possible swap deal, where Juventus borrows Veiga and loans out Luiz for the remainder of the campaign.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDouglas LuizVeiga RenatoJuventusChelseaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Basel No2 Calla: Juventus coach Motta can bring out best in Chelsea defender Veiga
Chelsea and Arsenal race to sign Juventus striker this winter
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda