Newcastle assessing huge move for Hertha Berlin wonderkid this January

Newcastle United are considering a move for a youngster from Germany this winter.

The Magpies are on the hunt for new talent, after making a mixed start to this season so far.

Per Chronicle Live, the club are assessing Hertha Berlin's Ibrahim Maza as a winter option.

A transfer fee in the region of €10M to €20M is being mooted by the outlet.

The young Algerian has impressed in the 2. Bundesliga so far this season, after Hertha’s relegation last term.

The team are in 11th place in the table, but Maza has been one of their standout performers.