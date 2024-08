Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands

Chelsea are ready to sell David Datro Fofana this week.

The Telegraph says Chelsea are eager to find a buyer for Fofana, though will also accept a loan departure.

The striker spent the second-half of last season on-loan with relegated Burnley, where he impressed at times.

Fofana is on the radar of Leicester City, which are in the market for a striker this week.

He is yet to feature for Chelsea this season.