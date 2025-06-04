Tijjani Reijnders to Man City fee revealed

Man City look set to secure the services of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as their first signing of the summer with a fee agreed between the two club.

It appears to be only a matter of time before the 26-year-old is officially a Man City player with Pep Guardiola pushing for the move.

As per Fabrizio Romano, an agreement between Man City and AC Milan for the transfer of Reijnders has been agreed.

The central midfielder will cost the Premier League side a €57m as fixed fee that could go up to €70m with add-ons.

Reijnders could very well be part of Man City’s squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup which stars on June 14th.