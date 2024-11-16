Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make swift Ramos decision
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Chelsea U21 coach Coelho happy with international calls for youngsters

Paul Vegas
Chelsea U21 coach Coelho happy with international calls for youngsters
Chelsea U21 coach Coelho happy with international calls for youngstersTribalfootball
Chelsea U21 coach Filipe Coelho is happy seeing his young players called away to their national teams.

Coelho says international football is good for their development.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the club's website: "I’m very happy with the number of boys representing their countries. It’s a huge moment for them and it shows their hard work has been recognised. Representing their countries is a major achievement.

'Here at Chelsea, we clearly have a wealth of talent and it’s seen by national teams as well. In some ways, I’m pleased to see them go. It means we have talent and we’re developing our players in ways that the likes of England and Finland recognise.

'I hope they fully embrace this opportunity and take everything they can from it. I’m proud to see our players recognised, it gives them a great platform."

Coelho added, This international break gives us a chance to work more individually with the players who have remained here, addressing their specific needs. We’re also giving them extra days off, which is important for them to step back. It's good for the players to focus on family and friends and recharge mentally.

'After the break, we usually return completely refreshed, bringing renewed energy to the pitch. It’s crucial for the boys to take this time off during a busy season and care for themselves off the pitch as well."

"

Mentions
Premier LeagueCoelho FilipeChelsea
Related Articles
George delighted Chelsea senior career up and running
Veiga convinced Chelsea best place for him
Villa keeping tabs on Dewsbury-Hall at Chelsea