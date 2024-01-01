Chelsea U21 coach Coelho explains approach during international break

Chelsea Under-21s head coach Filipe Coelho has spoken about how his team are progressing.

Some young Blues have been hard at work during the international break, even as many other players go out on duty with their countries.

Around 26 players from Chelsea’s Academy have been selected for national commitments.

“During the international break, we can focus more on each player's growth,” the Portuguese coach explained.

“The break allows us to concentrate on refining technical skills and improving tactical understanding.

“We tailor training sessions to meet specific developmental needs. Even though players are away on international duty, their individual development remains a priority.

“Tailored training and support ensures their growth continues as they integrate with their national teams.

“Performing well at Chelsea brings them closer to national team spots, making this break a significant moment for their development and future opportunities.”