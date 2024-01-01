Coelho announced as new Chelsea U21 coach

Chelsea have announced that former Benfica academy coach Filipe Coelho is taking over their Under-21s.

The Portuguese coach is coming in to replace Mark Robinson as part of the Blues’ reshuffle in that department.

This summer has seen academy leaders Neil Bath and Jim Fraser depart the club as well.

Coelho coached some of the best young talent in Europe while he was at Benfica.

Chelsea have always prioritized getting top coaches for their academy talent.

They have seen the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Paul Clement, Steve Holland, the late Dermot Drummy, Adi Viveash, Joe Edwards, and Andy Myers work with their Under-21s.