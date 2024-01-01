Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Coelho announced as new Chelsea U21 coach

Coelho announced as new Chelsea U21 coach
Coelho announced as new Chelsea U21 coach
Coelho announced as new Chelsea U21 coachAction Plus
Chelsea have announced that former Benfica academy coach Filipe Coelho is taking over their Under-21s.

The Portuguese coach is coming in to replace Mark Robinson as part of the Blues’ reshuffle in that department.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This summer has seen academy leaders Neil Bath and Jim Fraser depart the club as well.

Coelho coached some of the best young talent in Europe while he was at Benfica.

Chelsea have always prioritized getting top coaches for their academy talent.

They have seen the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Paul Clement, Steve Holland, the late Dermot Drummy, Adi Viveash, Joe Edwards, and Andy Myers work with their Under-21s.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCoelho FilipeBenficaChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham lead Prem race for Palmeiras wing-back Marcus Vinnicius
West Ham table offer for Chelsea striker Fofana
Cucurella agent addresses Chelsea exit talk