Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Man Utd launching swap offer for Napoli-owned striker Osimhen
Sporting president gives major update on Viktor Gyokeres: I will not demand €100M euros...
Denmark replace Man Utd striker in worrying move: Højlund must be shaking his pants by now

Chelsea encourage Felix to find new club

Paul Vegas
Chelsea encourage Felix to find new club
Chelsea encourage Felix to find new clubAction Plus
Chelsea are encouraging Joao Felix to find himself a new club.

After spending the second-half of last season on-loan with AC Milan, Felix has been left out of Chelsea's Club World Cup squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Portugal attacker has a year to run on his Chelsea contract and has this week lost his No14 shirt number.

New signing Dario Essugo, who arrives from Sporting CP, will take the number.

Felix moved to Chelsea only last August for €50m from Atletico Madrid.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao FelixEssugo DarioChelseaAC MilanAtl. MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Essugo thrilled to make Chelsea move: I'm here to win!
Man Utd up Garnacho price as Ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen joins battle
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Newcastle turn to Chelsea winger Madueke; Bayern Munich Leao push; Ter Stegen and Man Utd