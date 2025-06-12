Chelsea encourage Felix to find new club

Chelsea are encouraging Joao Felix to find himself a new club.

After spending the second-half of last season on-loan with AC Milan, Felix has been left out of Chelsea's Club World Cup squad.

The Portugal attacker has a year to run on his Chelsea contract and has this week lost his No14 shirt number.

New signing Dario Essugo, who arrives from Sporting CP, will take the number.

Felix moved to Chelsea only last August for €50m from Atletico Madrid.