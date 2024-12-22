Chelsea launching multi-player bid for Inter Milan captain Lautaro

Chelsea are launching a multi-player bid for Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez.

Blues management want to bring Lautaro to London in January.

And Argentina's El Grafico says Chelsea hope to bring Inter to the negotiating table with an offer of three players in exchange.

It's claimed Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka and Mykhailo Mudryk will be offered to the Nerazzurri in a swap for Lautaro. Mudryk, however, is currently provisionally suspended for a failed doping test.

Chelsea's offer would also include a cash component for Argentina striker Lautaro.