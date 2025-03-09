REVEALED: Man Utd boast option on Mainoo contract
Manchester United could hold onto Kobbie Mainoo until 2028.
The midfielder's contract runs to 2027, fueling talk he could be sold this summer as he refuses to consider talks over a new deal.
Mainoo is attracted to a move away from England this summer.
However, The Sun says United are under no pressure to sell, particularly as they hold a 12-month option on the deal.
United could trigger the clause and keep Mainoo until 2028 on the same £20,000-a-week he is currently earning.