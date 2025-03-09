Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona's match against Osasuna postponed following doctor's passing
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
AC Milan make early transfer call for Chelsea loanee Felix
Arsenal board make surprise Martinelli call

REVEALED: Man Utd boast option on Mainoo contract

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Man Utd boast option on Mainoo contract
REVEALED: Man Utd boast option on Mainoo contractAction Plus
Manchester United could hold onto Kobbie Mainoo until 2028.

The midfielder's contract runs to 2027, fueling talk he could be sold this summer as he refuses to consider talks over a new deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mainoo is attracted to a move away from England this summer.

However, The Sun says United are under no pressure to sell, particularly as they hold a 12-month option on the deal.

United could trigger the clause and keep Mainoo until 2028 on the same £20,000-a-week he is currently earning. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMainoo KobbieManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mainoo willing to quit Man Utd - and England
Man Utd open Mainoo contract talks as agents set out demands
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures