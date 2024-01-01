Tribal Football
Chelsea to pay buyout clause for Boca Juniors defender Anselmino

Boca Juniors central defender Aaron Anselmino is all but certain to join Chelsea.

The Premier League giants are continuing their pursuit of the top young talent in world football.Per The Mirror and other sources, Chelsea will pay just short of his £20 million release clause.

The two parties have agreed on all aspects of the deal, while personal terms are not an issue.

The source adds that one issue remains regarding how Anselmino will come to Europe.

The club are hoping that he can go to their sister team Strasbourg in France.

The issue is that Boca want to keep him for at least the end of 2024, before sending him to Chelsea.

