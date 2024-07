Chelsea make offer for Boca Juniors centre-back Anselmino

Chelsea have made an offer for Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino.

The Mirror says the opening bid has reached £14m.

However, the proposal falls well short of what Boca are seeking for the 19 year-old stopper.

Anselmino's contract carries a £20m buyout clause.

Chelsea plan to sign the youngster and place him at French partners Strasbourg next season.