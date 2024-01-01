Chelsea serious about Boca Juniors starlet Anselmino

Chelsea are said to have serious transfer interest in Boca Juniors starlet Aaron Anselmino.

The Blues have already put in a £13.3 million offer for the teenage defender this week.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that a deal could be in the offing.

There is no agreement at present, but Boca are not opposed to a sale at the right price.

The 19-year-old could become the latest South American recruit by the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea are continuing their policy of going after the best young talent in the world.