Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper
Chelsea are ready to splash the cash on a new shot-stopper in the winter or summer.
The Blues are prepared to spend nearly £60M to fix their goalkeeping problems.
Robert Sanchez is currently the no.1, but is not considered good enough long-term.
Per BILD, they are pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.
The Swiss international may want to move on if his team does not qualify for the Champions League.
He would be available for a hefty fee, with Dortmund valuing him at £58M.