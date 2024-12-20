Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper to replace Sanchez

Chelsea are ready to splash the cash on a new shot-stopper in the winter or summer.

The Blues are prepared to spend nearly £60M to fix their goalkeeping problems.

Robert Sanchez is currently the no.1, but is not considered good enough long-term.

Per BILD, they are pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The Swiss international may want to move on if his team does not qualify for the Champions League.

He would be available for a hefty fee, with Dortmund valuing him at £58M.