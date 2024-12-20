Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
SHOCKER! Man Utd fans open exit door for Rashford
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart

Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper to replace Sanchez
Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper to replace SanchezAction Plus
Chelsea are ready to splash the cash on a new shot-stopper in the winter or summer.

The Blues are prepared to spend nearly £60M to fix their goalkeeping problems.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Robert Sanchez is currently the no.1, but is not considered good enough long-term.

Per BILD, they are pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The Swiss international may want to move on if his team does not qualify for the Champions League.

He would be available for a hefty fee, with Dortmund valuing him at £58M.

Mentions
Kobel GregorChelseaDortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund striker Adeyemi signs with agent close to Chelsea
Chelsea tracking two Borussia Dortmund players this season
FIFA Club World Cup: Man City grouped with Juventus; Real Madrid to face Al Hilal