Chelsea tracking two Borussia Dortmund players this season
Chelsea are tracking two Borussia Dortmund players this season.

Sky Deutschland says goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and forward Karim Adeyemi are being scouted by the Blues.

Kobel joined Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2021. Since then, he has played 135 competitive matches for the club.

During this year, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been showing interest in the goalkeeper.

Kobel's contract with Dortmund runs until the summer of 2028.

Adeyemi, for his part, was linked with Chelsea over the summer.

Adeyemi is contracted to Dortmund until the summer of 2027.

 

