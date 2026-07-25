Chelsea target Aston Villa's set piece expert

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Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso.
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso.Reuters

Chelsea are looking to add a new face to Xabi Alonso's backroom team in the coming weeks as he prepares for a debut Premier League season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso has brought in four new coaches - all Spanish and previous colleagues of the former midfielder - with Alberto Encinas, Beñat Labaien, Luis Llopis and Miguel Muñoz making a summer move to London.

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However, alongside bolstering his playing squad, Alonso wants more Premier League experience on his bench and Aston Villa set-piece coach Austin MacPhee is on his radar.

The growth in popularity for both specialised coaches - and goals scored from set pieces - means MacPhee is in demand and Chelsea will need to pay a compensation fee to secure his arrival.

46-year-old MacPhee has combined Villa role with a similar position in the Portugal national team since 2021.

Villa scored more goals from set pieces than any other team in Europe's top five leagues in the 2023/24 season.

They landed in the top five in 2024/25 and finished joint-top with Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

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Premier LeagueXabi AlonsoChelseaAston Villa

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