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Aston Villa set-piece coach Austin MacPhee set for Chelsea switch

Aston Villa set-piece coach Austin MacPhee set for Chelsea switch
Aston Villa set-piece coach Austin MacPhee set for Chelsea switchCerberus Sport / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Aston Villa set piece coach Austin MacPhee is reportedly on the verge of leaving and joining Chelsea.

The 46-year-old will end his five-year spell at Villa Park and join Xabi Alonso’s new coaching staff at Chelsea, according to John Townley.

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He leaves Villa as a highly regarded member of Unai Emery’s team having joined the club during Dean Smith’s tenure back in August 2021.

MacPhee has already said his goodbyes to his Aston Villa colleagues is what should be regarded as a huge blow for the club.

His appointment at Chelsea comes after Bernardo Cueva was removed from his role as set-piece coach by Alonso.

Chelsea conceded 11 goals from set pieces last season.

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Xabi AlonsoChelseaAston VillaPremier League