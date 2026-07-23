Nevin worried for Alejandro Garnacho at Aston Villa: He gets booed by every set of fans!

Pat Nevin admits he is worried about Alejandro Garnacho's move to Aston Villa as he joins the side on loan.

Villa announced the loan signing of Chelsea winger Garnacho until the end of the 2026-27 season in a controversial deal that has divided supporters.

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Having already been placed on the transfer list just one year after joining from Manchester United in a £40m move, Garnacho is seeking to revive his collapsing career under Villa boss Unai Emery.

Emery said he was "delighted" with Garnacho's arrival, despite fans questioning the deal to sign the winger who has failed at multiple clubs.

Speaking to Betano Online Casino, Nevin revealed that he is confused by the deal as Garnacho was widely hated in West London and in Manchester.

“Alejandro Garnacho has to prove himself. There is skill there, but many fans in England haven't taken to him. He's one of those players who gets booed by every set of fans. He and Marc Cucurella both got that at Chelsea.

“He's got to show he's a team player and adapt the predictable parts of his game. If he can do that, he can be a player for Aston Villa. I don't think anyone would argue that Villa aren't getting the best of the deal with Morgan Rogers going the other way.

“He has to show the manager that his impact and attitude are better than they have been for the money spent.”

The winger becomes Villa's fourth signing, after the arrivals of Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Keba Cisse as the club aim to build a side worthy of the Champions League.