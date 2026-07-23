Why Roma could land a €20m bargain in Axel Disasi deal

With a loan move for Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa complete, and with Morgan Rogers, Geovany Quenda and Marco Palestra having signed for Chelsea, new manager Xabi Alonso is already making moves at Stamford Bridge.

After being booted out of the Santiago Bernabeu, Alonso has a lot to prove, and there'll surely be a keen interest in seeing whether his sensational season at Bayer Leverkusen was a flash in the pan or not.

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Alonso has his work cut out at Chelsea

He absolutely has his work cut out under owners who appear to enjoy meddling in first-team affairs, which seems to include a 'hire 'em and fire 'em' policy concerning the manager, if success and silverware aren't quickly forthcoming.

In any event, not only is the Spaniard going to be judged on results first and foremost, but also on his dealings in this transfer window.

As important as getting the right people in is getting the dead wood out, and whilst it's unfair to label Axel Disasi as such, the plain fact is that the Frenchman is one of those players who have no future at Stamford Bridge.

Disasi, 28, recently spent a short period at West Ham on loan where he at least got some minutes under his belt.

Roma looking to land Disasi

It's difficult to articulate what that's likely to have done for the defender's confidence, but it will certainly have put him in a better frame of mind than if he had spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on the bench and twiddling his thumbs.

Now it would appear that Serie A giants, Roma, are the centre-back's knights in shining armour.

Axel Disasi radar graphic - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

According to Italian media, the Giallorossi have a serious and confirmed interest in Disasi, and with the player only expected to cost €20m/£17m, it's a deal that may very well happen before a ball is kicked in the 2026/27 campaign.

It's difficult to see the player turning his nose up at the switch either, but what would Roma be getting for their money?

Combative and competitive

First and foremost, they'll have an imposing defender who is combative, competitive and physical - all the things that a solid centre-back needs to be.

Aside from Adama Traore's perfect 100% success in terms of tackles completed, Disasi's 68.75% return was the best in West Ham's squad last season.

Axel Disasi touch map - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

74 ground clearances made, as well as 40 headed clearances, isn't an awful lot on the face of it, but the defender did only make 17 appearances for the Hammers, totalling just 1,510 minutes, which puts a different perspective on some of his numbers.

His 77 attempted ground duels, of which 48 were won, gave him an outstanding success rate of 62.34%, which was only bettered by Konstantino Mavropanos, whilst Disasi's 25 successful aerial duels from 42 attempted were another super showing from the Frenchman.

Immaculate passer

If we also take into account the fact that he won back possession on 43 occasions, which was more than some players who had spent double the time on the pitch, we begin to build a clearer picture as to Disasi's strengths.

For a big man, he can pass the ball immaculately for the most part, as his 86.06% completion rate would attest. Adept at bringing the ball out of defence too, in the right team, he can become the consummate modern-day defender.

Axel Disasi pass map - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stat Perform

If there is one complaint that could be levelled at the player, it would be a lack of success in one-on-ones that take place out wide, and not in areas where he would normally patrol.

A reticence to be pulled away from the central areas means he's often second to the ball, and without the ability to turn quickly, he can easily be beaten for pace down the flanks, particularly if he's isolated when so doing.

Lack of sharpness could be a problem

That lack of sharpness when turning has also hamstrung him when balls have been played over the top of the defence, for example, when a back four has a high defensive line. This, too, will have to be considered by Roma before they go 'all in.'

Given the cost element to any deal, Roma first-team coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, will surely understand that he'll not get an experienced centre-back, effectively in their prime, for €20m again, should the final decision be to turn their noses up at Disasi's availability.

With Crystal Palace also apparently entering the picture, the Italians will need to move quickly if they want to secure the player's services.