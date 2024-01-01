Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters

Chelsea table offer for Gremio youngster Mec

Chelsea table offer for Gremio youngster Mec
Chelsea table offer for Gremio youngster Mec
Chelsea table offer for Gremio youngster MecProfimedia
Chelsea have made an offer for Gremio youngster Gabriel Mec.

Radio Bandeirantes says Chelsea have tabled a €20m bid for the 16 year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The offer is broken up as €7m down plus a further €13m due in performance-based bonuses.

There is also speculation that Gremio could retain a 15 per cent stake in Mec's future transfer rights.

However, Gremio are demanding Chelsea go higher, with the Brazilians seeking a fee rising to €40m. Mec won't be able to move to London until he turns 18.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMec GabrielChelseaGremioFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea showing major interest in Gremio wonderkid Gabriel Mec
Gremio whizkid Gabriel Mec excited by Chelsea interest
DONE DEAL: Chelsea send Andrey Santos back to Strasbourg