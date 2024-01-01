Chelsea table offer for Gremio youngster Mec

Chelsea have made an offer for Gremio youngster Gabriel Mec.

Radio Bandeirantes says Chelsea have tabled a €20m bid for the 16 year-old.

The offer is broken up as €7m down plus a further €13m due in performance-based bonuses.

There is also speculation that Gremio could retain a 15 per cent stake in Mec's future transfer rights.

However, Gremio are demanding Chelsea go higher, with the Brazilians seeking a fee rising to €40m. Mec won't be able to move to London until he turns 18.