DONE DEAL: Chelsea send Andrey Santos back to Strasbourg

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos' move to Strasbourg has been completed.

Santos spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Chelsea's French partners.

He has now returned for a new loan for the entire season.

Last term, Santos made 11 appearances, scoring once and impressing in a Strasbourg shirt.

The midfielder also spent the first-half of the campaign with Nottingham Forest.