Chelsea Supporters’ Trust call for Boehly's links to ticket site to be investigated

Chelsea Supporters' Trust has asked the Premier League to investigate chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly and his involvement in the ticket reselling website Vivid Seats.

The fan group has written to the Premier League over concerns about Todd Boehly’s involvement in the controversial site that allows fans to buy tickets to games unofficially for between £90 and £20,000. Boehly is a director and investor in the American firm that is listed as an “unauthorised ticket website” by the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the letter, the supporter's group expressed their frustration and outrage at the links and how Boehly has not responded to any requests to comment on the situation.

"Many CST members are clearly infuriated by this connection and have written to us.

"As a director of Chelsea FC and part-owner, Mr Boehly's connection with Vivid Seats is totally inappropriate and significantly undermines the efforts of Chelsea FC, the Premier League, and the Metropolitan Police to combat ticket touting.

"Mr Boehly has been contacted directly by the CST and has been offered multiple opportunities to both publicly and privately address supporters' concerns.

"Neither Mr Boehly nor his representatives have, however, acted on these requests, and thousands of tickets remain for sale on the Vivid Seats website."

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said that Blues fans are “clearly infuriated,” and a spokesperson for the Football Supporters’s Association added:

"The FSA is right behind the points made by our members at CST. It is crystal clear that the Premier League needs to take action.

"Clubs, supporters' groups, the police and the Premier League itself has worked hard in recent years to combat ticket touting - there is no excuse for a club owner to be involved in such activity."