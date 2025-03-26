FIFA announce Club World Cup's £100M prize money Man City and Chelsea will compete for

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Marcio Machado / Eurasia Sport I / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Chelsea or Manchester City could earn almost £100M in prize money if they go all the way and win this summer's Club World Cup

This summer's edition of the Club World Cup in the United States will feature 32 teams from around the globe who will compete for $1bn (£774.6m) of prize money. FIFA announced that the winners could earn just under £100M in prize money, which will entice both Chelsea and City to go all the way. 

City banked around £110m for winning the Champions League two years ago and could almost match that this summer despite playing less games and arguably easier opponents. Chelsea play Leon on June 16, City faces Wydad AC two days later in what will be a very busy few months for the two clubs who could score some extra cash to spend during the transfer window. 

Teams will play a maximum of seven matches at the tournament, which runs from June 14 to July 13 and FIFA have said that all other revenue generated throughout will be reinvested into club football across the world. The pool of money for entering the tournament is incredible enough but if the Premier League sides can lift the trophy, it could help bring in a few new faces ready for the start of the season. 

