Chelsea legend Terry retains hope of top-line manager's job

Chelsea legend John Terry retains hope of breaking into top-line management.

The former Aston Villa assistant manager came close to landing the Al Shabab job in the Saudi Pro League last year.

Terry recalled to The Sun: “I got very close with that and things got moved at the last minute, which meant it didn't go through.

“I've done my badges. I'm ready. If the right opportunity comes up, and it has to be the right opportunity in terms of squad, location, I'm all ears.

“I'm watching every game of football I can possibly watch. I've still got my eyes in it. There will come a point for me when I need to say ‘that's it’.

“But you have to be obsessed with it and I'm still obsessed with it. I'm analysing games, I'm reviewing stuff, I'm doing online courses and all of that to be a better coach or a better manager that I can be.

“So who knows if that opportunity comes along? I've got a lot to give. I know that I've managed dressing rooms and groups before.”

He added: “I led Chelsea for 22 years. So to get thrown at me that I've got no experience as a number one is a little bit baffling.

“But again I'll keep trying until that kind of day stops because I have a dream of managing Chelsea one day and that's the ultimate for me. Would I love to be part of it? Of course I would. Chelsea's my club.”