Chelsea strip Sterling of coveted No7 shirt

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has experienced yet another insult this week.

The Englishman was informed a day before their Premier League weekend loss to Manchester City that he could find a new team.

Since then, Sterling has been banished from training and now his shirt number has been brutally stripped from him.

Per The Mirror, Blues confirmed that new summer signing Pedro Neto has claimed the number 7 shirt.

Manager Enzo Maresca made it clear this week that he has no plans to use Sterling.

He also intimated that vice captain Ben Chilwell is training alone and is also on the market.

