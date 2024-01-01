Chelsea striker Lukaku rejects Belgian media: He doesn't care

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has upset Belgium media and fans for refusing to offer interviews during the Euros.

Lukaku refused to speak to the press during Belgium's campaign.

But former Anderlecht comms chief David Steven told Gazet Van Antwerpen: "When he was young at Anderlecht, he allowed himself to be guided and often responded to requests, but he is now the master of his own career.

"It sounds rude, but Romelu does not need the media to profile himself.

"What the outside world thinks doesn't bother him.

"Romelu always sets the bar very high for himself. He has an enormous sense of responsibility and always wants to achieve the highest. If that doesn't work, he decides how to deal with it."