Belgium coach Tedesco rejects Lukaku critics: You're asking too much

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco insists he has no doubts about Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The centre-forward, who spent last season on-loan at Roma, has battled for form so far at the Euros.

But Tedesco insists: "I always have a good dialogue about my thoughts with Lukaku.

"We always talk together.

"He has confidence, but sometimes it's just not realistic to score six goals from six chances."