Chelsea striker Broja key target for Juventus this summer

Juventus' interest in Armando Broja this summer has become known to Chelsea.

The Blues are aware, per Tuttosport, that Juve are keen to bring in the tall and powerful forward.

Broja has struggled during his recent years at Stamford Bridge, after a bad injury a few years ago.

The source adds that Juve see Broja as a backup striker to Dusan Vlahovic next term.

He would be coming in as a possible replacement for Arkadiusz Milik, who wants to move.

The latter could be going to a club in Turkey, which would open up a spot for Broja.

