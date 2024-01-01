Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Juventus ponder move for Chelsea defender Badiashile

Juventus ponder move for Chelsea defender Badiashile
Juventus ponder move for Chelsea defender Badiashile
Juventus ponder move for Chelsea defender BadiashileAction Plus
Chelsea may be able to recoup a decent fee for one of the players they are hoping to sell this summer.

Italian giants Juventus are said to be keen on signing Benoit Badiashile this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defender is one who may be an alternative in their eyes to Riccardo Calafiori.

As the Bologna man is more likely to go to Arsenal, Badiashile may head to Juve instead.

Per The Mirror and Italian reports, Chelsea have valued Badiashile at around £30million.

They are eager to recoup a significant fee, as they will use that to fund their own summer spending.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBadiashile BenoitChelseaJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool, AC Milan join Chelsea in Adeyemi interest
Big Prem trio receives boost in pursuit of Bologna defender Calafiori
Chelsea winger Madueke a target for Juventus