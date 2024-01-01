Juventus ponder move for Chelsea defender Badiashile

Chelsea may be able to recoup a decent fee for one of the players they are hoping to sell this summer.

Italian giants Juventus are said to be keen on signing Benoit Badiashile this summer.

The defender is one who may be an alternative in their eyes to Riccardo Calafiori.

As the Bologna man is more likely to go to Arsenal, Badiashile may head to Juve instead.

Per The Mirror and Italian reports, Chelsea have valued Badiashile at around £30million.

They are eager to recoup a significant fee, as they will use that to fund their own summer spending.