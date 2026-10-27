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Chelsea step up interest in Bournemouth's Scott amid major investment plans

Alex Scott could be tempted by an offer to join Chelsea
Alex Scott could be tempted by an offer to join ChelseaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Chelsea are continuing to explore the possibility of signing England international Alex Scott, despite the huge financial commitment needed to strike a deal.

The Bournemouth midfielder has emerged as a leading target for Chelsea, who remain determined to address a position they failed to reinforce during the summer after Enzo Fernandez's departure left a gap in their plans.

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The Blues came close to a deal for Monaco's Lamine Camara but were unable to get that agreement over the line, leaving them to continue their search for the right profile.

Scott, 23, has always been on the radar and is increasingly coming into focus, despite Bournemouth's firm stance on the financial terms.

Alex Scott career stats
Alex Scott career statsFlashscore

As previously revealed on Flashscore, Bournemouth have been reluctant to soften their position, and a deal could cost in the region of €100 million if negotiations develop into a serious pursuit.

There is, however, encouragement from the player's side - and a belief that Chelsea could satisfy Bournemouth's demands. 

Sources indicate that Scott would be willing to make the switch to Stamford Bridge if the two clubs can reach an agreement over a fee. And Chelsea are willing to make a significant offer in 2027.

Chelsea view Scott as one of their leading options for January as they consider how to strengthen their central midfield. 

There is a feeling at the club that they cannot afford to move too slowly, with the possibility that another interested side could enter the picture if his availability becomes clearer.

Scott is not the only midfielder being considered. Roma's Manu Kone and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are also on Chelsea's radar as the club weighs up alternative routes to strengthening the position.

For now, the focus is on groundwork around Scott rather than an imminent offer. But they intend to make fast progress. 

Chelsea plan to use the weeks ahead of the January window to develop a clearer picture of Bournemouth's demands, the feasibility of a deal and the likelihood of moving Scott to west London.

The financial scale of the potential transfer means there are still hurdles to overcome. 

But with the player's willingness to consider the move and Chelsea's need for midfield reinforcements, Scott is in the frame as a potential signing.

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