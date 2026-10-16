Liverpool overtake Chelsea in Alex Scott after transfer revelation

Bournemouth are preparing for a flurry of transfer bids on midfield star Alex Scott in the January transfer window.

The Cherries sealed a first-ever European qualification at the end of last season, under former boss Andoni Iraola, which allowed the club to reject several offers for the England international over the summer.

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Chelsea were heavily linked with a formal bid and Iraola also hinted at his interest in bringing him to Anfield.

Scott is contracted to Bournemouth until 2028, but the 23-year-old has not entered extension talks at this stage, with the Cherries still holding out hope they can convince him over a deal.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have both been linked with £70M bids - but Iraola could trump both clubs - as the Reds appear ready to offer closer to £100M and he could be paired with another new arrival on Merseyside in Lamine Camara.

The pair's strong relatoinship is also a big bonus for Liverpool and that could sway Scott on his final decision.