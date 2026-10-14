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Chelsea and Liverpool the frontrunners to sign Alex Scott in £100M+ January deal

Chelsea and Liverpool the frontrunners to sign Alex Scott in £100M+ January deal
Chelsea and Liverpool the frontrunners to sign Alex Scott in £100M+ January dealČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Alex Scott could leave Bournemouth in January as Liverpool and Chelsea attempt to lure him away.

Scott is a player who has developed into one of the Premier League's more complete young midfielders at just 23 years old.

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The England star is the engine for Bournemouth, and the versatile youngster has grown an immense reputation over the past few years as a player who could become one of the best midfielders in Europe.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Scott is wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea who are keen to add to their midfield in the January transfer window.

"Alex Scott could leave Bournemouth in January in case of big proposal.

"The stance has changed after meeting with agents as Bournemouth rejected all the proposals in the summer.

"Chelsea are still involved. Liverpool were keen also in July. Price tag expected to be over £100m, as BBC reports."

Scott, who is currently out for at least a month with a thigh injury sustained during England's 7-0 win over Croatia in the Nations League, could be open to the switch according to reports as he seeks a new challenge.

After much speculation, Scott has rejected offers of a new contract with the Cherries who currently sit in the relegation zone after picking up just three points from their first six games.

Scott's current deal at the club expires in 2028, and if a bid of around £100M does arrive, Bournemouth may jump at the chance of selling.

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