Bournemouth are reportedly open to selling Chelsea target Alex Scott in January should certain conditions be met.

Scott, 23, has had a remarkable rise at the South Coast club, becoming one of the most reliable central midfielders in the Premier League since joining from Bristol City in 2023.

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Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for him over the past few months, and it was widely reported they had a £64 million offer turned down by Bournemouth in the summer.

Now, according to Nizaar Kinsella, Bournemouth have changed their tune and would be open to selling Scott in January.

Of course, there are certain conditions that would have to be met in order for a deal to be completed.

Firstly, any interested club would have to make a ‘significant’ offer for Scott’s services with the asking price likely to exceed £100 million. Their willingness to sell would also depend on league position.

The report adds that if Bournemouth continue to languish at the wrong end of the Premier League table, they would prefer to keep Scott as part of their survival bid.

Either way, it’s looking increasingly likely that Scott will leave in the near future having turned down a recent contract extension offer with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Chelsea aren’t the only club interested. Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham are all said to be keen.