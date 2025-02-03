Chelsea star Nkunku set to stay despite transfer rumours this winter

Chelsea star Nkunku set to stay at the club despite transfer rumours this week

Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku is expected to stay at the club despite numerous transfer rumours linking him with a move away this winter

The France international was touted with a move away from Stamford Bridge after a lack of minutes under manager Enzo Maresca this season. However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he will stay with the Blues and fight for his place in the side.

“Christopher Nkunku never had any intention to leave Chelsea on loan in January.

“The only possibility was a permanent move but never got close with Bayern or Man United despite interest.

“Chelsea always asked for £65/70m, no movements today.”

Manchester United reportedly offered to sign Nkunku on loan for the remainder of the campaign, but neither Chelsea nor Nkunku were interested in the move. He has made just three starts in the Premier League this campaign but could become a key member of the squad in the second half of the season.