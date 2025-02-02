Bayern Munich chief Freund cannot rule out Tel sale

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund cannot rule out Mathys Tel leaving before Monday's transfer deadline.

The French youngster saw a £50m offer from Tottenham accepted by Bayern, but he rejected a move to London.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Tel could yet leave Bayern, with Manchester United and Chelsea also in contact.

Freund told Sky Deutschland: "We are in a lot of discussions with him. There has been a lot of excitement around him in recent days, and he is only 19 years old.

"We decided with him yesterday that his head was full and therefore it didn't make sense for him to be in the team today (against Holstein Kiel). But that doesn't mean anything. It is very likely that he will still be a Bayern Munich player on Tuesday. He is undecided.

"There has been a lot of excitement around him in recent days and now he needs to take the time to think things through calmly."