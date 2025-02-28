Chelsea squad express "concerns" over leadership at the club after inconsistent form

Chelsea’s leadership group has reportedly been identified amid their recent slump in form.

The Blues have lost four of their last six matches, conceding 11 goals and slipping out of the top four.

Some squad members have expressed “concerns” over the leadership shown by senior players during this period.

According to The Athletic, these concerns were raised with captain Reece James and other key figures in the squad.

In response, James quickly organized a team meal to help lift morale and unite the squad.

With Chelsea struggling, the club’s leaders are now under pressure to restore confidence and stability.