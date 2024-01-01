Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd

Chelsea signing Jadon Sancho has released a short farewell statement to Manchester United and their fans.

Sancho has joined Chelsea on-loan for the season, with the aim to sign permanently next summer.

In a succinct message to social media, Sancho posted: "Thank you to all the fans, staff and teammates. Wishing everyone all the best in the future."

In contrast, Sancho posted a six paragraph farewell to Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season.

The winger, in that post, also name-checked the likes of former coach Edin Terzic and club directors Sebastian Kehl and Hans-Joachim Watzke.