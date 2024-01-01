Chelsea set to sign Renato Veiga for €14m fee

The Blues have signed 20 year old Veiga as the side looks to bolster its midfield as well its defence with his the players versatility

According to journalist Fabrizo Romano a deal between Chelsea and FC Basel’s has been completed for Renato Veiga.

Veiga joined only joined FC Basel last summer for €4.6m from Sporting CP and has made 25 competitive appearances this season, bagging two goals and one assist.

Romano tweeted:

“More details on exclusive Renato Veiga story. Chelsea sign 2003 talent for €14m fee, there will be NO sell-on clause or add-ons. Veiga will undergo medical and sign in the next hours, deal done.”

“Key detail: #CFC see him playing as left back, centre back and midfielder.”

The 20-year-old is primarily used as a defensive midfielder so it will be interesting to see if the Blues do use him as a left back next season.

Earlier this season his father and representative Nelson Veiga spoke out and said this:

“There are various clubs from the top five European leagues that we already had contact with, so we’ll see what happens.”

Now it looks like Chelsea have won the race for the Portuguese Jack-of-all-trades who was a shining light at Basel last season.