Chelsea set to make a huge move for Getafe starlet this January

Chelsea’s sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are ready to make a move for another young player. 

The Premier League club are said to have serious interest in La Liga youngster Christantus Uche

The 21-year-old has been hugely impressive so far this season, taking the Spanish league by storm. 

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has used him in various positions in midfield and attack this term. 

"I personally sent a request to the president last winter that we sign (Uche), and we are very happy because we think he has a lot of potential," said the Spaniard of Uche earlier this term. 

"We have a lot of confidence in him. He has a very good attitude and his team-mates are helping him a lot." 

