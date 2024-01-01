Real Madrid watching Chelsea defender Acheampong

Real Madrid have Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong on their radar.

The young fullback is considered one of the jewels of the Chelsea academy.

Real Madrid , aware that they will have to invest on the right flank, are already exploring the market to find a solution and find their 'new Carvajal'.

Skipper Dani Carvajal is facing over a year out after suffering a serious knee injury a fortnight ago.

However, with Acheampong, Real will have competition as Liverpool are also interested in the Londoner, says the Independent.